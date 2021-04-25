Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 453,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,228. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

