Banta Asset Management LP Purchases 75 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

