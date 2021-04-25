ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

