3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

