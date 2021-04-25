Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $180,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

