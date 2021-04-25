UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.59. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

