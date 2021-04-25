Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

