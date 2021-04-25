YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $627.49. 1,489,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

