Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

