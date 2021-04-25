$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,950. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

