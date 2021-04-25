$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,156. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $62,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

