TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39.

