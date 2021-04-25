TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,822 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,369,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

