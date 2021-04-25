Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

