$129.19 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post sales of $129.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $126.80 million. Switch reported sales of $128.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $546.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.90 million to $551.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.60 million to $635.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 1,434,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

