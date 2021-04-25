$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,223. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.