$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,223. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.