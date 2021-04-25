Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

