RWM Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

