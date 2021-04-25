Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.