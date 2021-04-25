SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.