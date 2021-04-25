Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 833.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $65.12. 2,521,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,434. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

