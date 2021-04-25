iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

