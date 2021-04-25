$73.91 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $73.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.81 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 210,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.