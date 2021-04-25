Infinitecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,078.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $14,078.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

