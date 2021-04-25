Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.24 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.