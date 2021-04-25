Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

