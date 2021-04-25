Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

