Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

