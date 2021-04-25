Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

