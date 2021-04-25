Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FDX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.61. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

