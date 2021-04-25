Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,244,000.

VYM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,266. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01.

