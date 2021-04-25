ALLY Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,850.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. ALLY has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $17,850.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

