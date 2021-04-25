Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Euronav posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 1,386,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.