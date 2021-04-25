xDai Price Tops $17.29 on Major Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. xDai has a market capitalization of $90.57 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xDai coin can currently be bought for $17.29 or 0.00034439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, xDai has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xDai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00270027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.37 or 0.01024471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.94 or 0.99996828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00642726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xDai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xDai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.