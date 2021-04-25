Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

