iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

