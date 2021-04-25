Terry L. Blaker Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $813.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

