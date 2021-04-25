Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 913,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,917. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

