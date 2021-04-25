Terry L. Blaker Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

