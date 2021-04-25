Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $14.25

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,302. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.