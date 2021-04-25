Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $14.25

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
