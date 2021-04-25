Terry L. Blaker Sells 448 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

