TerraUSD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $42.32 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006365 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,865,801,896 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.