Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.75 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $24.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.16 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $41.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $115.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $122.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.99 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 152,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.