Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,109 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

