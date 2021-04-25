Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report $6.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.34 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $30.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,067,000 after acquiring an additional 737,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $145,309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 2,003,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

