Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,621 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

