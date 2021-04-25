WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 762,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,661. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

