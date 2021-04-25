LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.