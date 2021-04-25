Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. 410,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.