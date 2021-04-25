Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.