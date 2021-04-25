Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

